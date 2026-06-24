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Eric Marshall Beutel Buys 862,000 Shares of Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock

June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Eric Marshall Beutel bought 862,000 shares of Intouch Insight on June 23 at C$0.32 per share, spending about C$275,840.
  • Following the purchase, Beutel’s direct ownership rose to 2,333,000 shares, a 58.6% increase in his stake, valued at roughly C$746,560.
  • Intouch Insight’s stock opened at C$0.32, near its 50-day average of C$0.34, and the company remains a small-cap business with a market value of about C$8.19 million.

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX - Get Free Report) Director Eric Marshall Beutel acquired 862,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$275,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,333,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,560. This trade represents a 58.60% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Intouch Insight Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:INX opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$8.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

See Also

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