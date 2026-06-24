Insider Selling: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $10,399.40 in Stock

Key Points Upwork CFO Erica Gessert sold 9,169 shares on June 18 at an average price of $8.15, for proceeds of about $74,727. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on June 18 at an average price of $8.15, for proceeds of about $74,727. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. Upwork shares were up 4.7% and opened at $8.21, but the stock remains well below its 50-day moving average of $9.30 and 200-day average of $13.94. The company’s market value is about $1.01 billion.

and opened at $8.21, but the stock remains well below its 50-day moving average of $9.30 and 200-day average of $13.94. The company’s market value is about $1.01 billion. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with several firms cutting price targets and/or downgrading the stock. Upwork’s consensus rating is currently Hold, with an average target price of $15.50.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK - Get Free Report) CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $10,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,396 shares in the company, valued at $35,827.40. This trade represents a 22.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Upwork Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Upwork from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Upwork from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upwork from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Upwork

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $24,782,000. Ancient Art L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 4,268,667 shares of the company's stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 494,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Upwork by 1,566.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,258 shares of the company's stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 98,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $3,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company's stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].