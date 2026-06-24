Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Insider Peng Lu Sells 300 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Pharvaris insider Peng Lu sold 300 shares on June 18 at an average price of $34.00 , totaling $10,200 . After the sale, Lu still held 65,631 shares, and the transaction reduced ownership by just 0.46%.

Pharvaris insider Peng Lu sold 300 shares on June 18 at an average price of , totaling . After the sale, Lu still held 65,631 shares, and the transaction reduced ownership by just 0.46%. Recent trading activity: This follows several larger sales by Lu in late April, including transactions of 3,733 shares, 15,000 shares, 100 shares, and 7,001 shares at around $30 per share.

This follows several larger sales by Lu in late April, including transactions of 3,733 shares, 15,000 shares, 100 shares, and 7,001 shares at around $30 per share. Stock and analyst outlook: Pharvaris shares were up 0.6% to $33.19, near the 12-month high of $34.41. Analysts remain generally positive, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $49.18.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) insider Peng Lu sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,231,454. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Peng Lu sold 3,733 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $112,213.98.

On Thursday, April 30th, Peng Lu sold 15,000 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $453,600.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Peng Lu sold 100 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $3,003.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Peng Lu sold 7,001 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $210,380.05.

Pharvaris Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of -2.35. Pharvaris N.V. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.12. Analysts predict that Pharvaris N.V. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter worth $1,943,000. Patient Square Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 41.4% in the third quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 345,381 shares of the company's stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at $4,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 710.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Finally, PSP Research LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHVS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHVS

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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