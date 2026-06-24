Mitchell Austin Rudy Buys 7,500 Shares of Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK) Stock

Key Points Director Mitchell Austin Rudy bought 7,500 shares of Bonk on June 22 at an average price of $1.56, spending $11,700. After the purchase, he owned 73,341 shares, an 11.39% increase in his holdings.

bought 7,500 shares of Bonk on June 22 at an average price of $1.56, spending $11,700. After the purchase, he owned 73,341 shares, an 11.39% increase in his holdings. Rudy has been actively adding to his position, with additional buys on June 16, June 10, and April 9 totaling tens of thousands of shares. The recent cluster of purchases suggests continued insider confidence.

Bonk’s stock has been under pressure, trading near $1.54 versus a 50-day average of $2.11 and a 200-day average of $3.03. Analysts currently rate the stock a Sell, and the company reported a quarterly loss with negative margins.

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK - Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Austin Rudy acquired 7,500 shares of Bonk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 73,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,411.96. This represents a 11.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mitchell Austin Rudy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mitchell Austin Rudy bought 2,500 shares of Bonk stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mitchell Austin Rudy bought 12,000 shares of Bonk stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $16,440.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Mitchell Austin Rudy bought 31,055 shares of Bonk stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $87,575.10.

Bonk Stock Performance

BNKK stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Bonk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Bonk had a negative net margin of 838.37% and a negative return on equity of 148.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNKK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bonk from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings cut Bonk from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Bonk has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNKK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bonk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNKK. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bonk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bonk during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bonk during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonk in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company's stock.

About Bonk

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc in September 2023.

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