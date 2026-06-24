Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Sells 18,336 Shares

Key Points Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 18,336 shares of Brilliant Earth Group at an average price of $1.03, worth about $18,886, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Brilliant Earth Group at an average price of $1.03, worth about $18,886, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged . Harris also sold 20,020 shares on June 18 at an average price of $1.07, showing a recent pattern of insider share sales.

Brilliant Earth Group’s stock is near its 52-week low, and analysts remain cautious with a consensus “Reduce” rating and average price target of $1.74.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 18,336 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $18,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 213,966 shares in the company, valued at $220,384.98. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jennifer Noel Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 20,020 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,421.40.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.36. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Brilliant Earth Group had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.16 million. Research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $1.90 to $1.60 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRLT

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $308,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,052,309 shares of the company's stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,770 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company's stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].