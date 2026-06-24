Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Purchases 6,872 Shares

Key Points Vision Marine Technologies’ major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 6,872 shares on June 22 at an average price of $2.84, increasing its stake by 32.52% to 28,004 shares.

on June 22 at an average price of $2.84, increasing its stake by 32.52% to 28,004 shares. The article notes that Financial Lp Hrt has been actively trading VMAR recently, including both purchases and sales over the prior few weeks, with a notably large buy of 234,583 shares on June 16 at $0.29 each.

VMAR shares were trading near $2.72, and the company remains financially challenged, with a recent quarterly loss and a small market cap; Wall Street’s average rating on the stock is still Sell.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 6,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $19,516.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,004 shares in the company, valued at $79,531.36. The trade was a 32.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,737 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $5,402.07.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 2,621 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,570.67.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 234,583 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $68,029.07.

On Monday, June 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,540 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $14,160.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 556 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $2,390.80.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Financial Lp Hrt bought 12,444 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,509.20.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27,200.00, a PE ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3,180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($23.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($653.39) by $630.19. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 281.97%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vision Marine Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vision Marine Technologies from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Vision Marine Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vision Marine Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 19.03% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company's modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine's product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

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