DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Insider Johnny Chen Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Johnny Chen acquired 50,000 DeepMarkit shares at an average price of C$0.26, investing C$13,000. His direct holdings rose 14.39% to 397,500 shares.

Johnny Chen acquired 50,000 DeepMarkit shares at an average price of C$0.26, investing C$13,000. His direct holdings rose 14.39% to 397,500 shares. Stock performance: DeepMarkit shares opened at C$0.27, with a market capitalization of approximately C$18.71 million. The stock has traded between C$0.06 and C$0.75 over the past year.

DeepMarkit shares opened at C$0.27, with a market capitalization of approximately C$18.71 million. The stock has traded between C$0.06 and C$0.75 over the past year. Business overview: DeepMarkit provides game-based marketing software and operates MintCarbon.io, a platform for converting carbon credits into non-fungible tokens.

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT - Get Free Report) insider Johnny Chen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 397,500 shares in the company, valued at C$103,350. This represents a 14.39% increase in their position.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

Shares of CVE MKT opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.26. DeepMarkit Corp. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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