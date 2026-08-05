Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Ajay Amlani Purchases 10,060 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO Ajay Amlani bought 10,060 Aware shares at an average price of $1.18, investing $11,870.80 and increasing his ownership to 938,734 shares.

at an average price of $1.18, investing $11,870.80 and increasing his ownership to 938,734 shares. Aware reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, with a loss of $0.12 per share versus the $0.10 consensus estimate and revenue of $3.25 million versus $3.70 million expected.

The stock opened at $1.28, while the company faces a bearish outlook: its sole tracked analyst maintains a “Sell” rating, and institutional investors own 24.39% of shares.

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Ajay Amlani acquired 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 938,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,706.12. The trade was a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of AWRE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Aware had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 51.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aware by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,650 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aware in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWRE

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a technology company specializing in biometric software and image processing solutions. Its core offerings include fingerprint, face and iris recognition algorithms, biometric template management, and mobile enrolment tools designed to capture and verify identities in secure environments. The company's software development kits (SDKs) and web services APIs enable system integrators, device manufacturers and application developers to embed biometric and forensic capabilities into their products and services.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Aware evolved from an imaging technology provider into a leading vendor of biometric software.

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