Thomas Chorman Sells 50 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Key Points Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 Standex International shares at an average price of $305.56, generating $15,278; the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his ownership by 0.40%.

at an average price of $305.56, generating $15,278; the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his ownership by 0.40%. Standex reported quarterly EPS of $2.45, beating estimates by $0.10, while revenue of $228.25 million exceeded expectations and rose 2.8% year over year.

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with four Buy ratings and one Hold, while the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, equivalent to a 0.4% yield.

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $15,278.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,778,554.96. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI opened at $322.50 on Wednesday. Standex International Corporation has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $363.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $307.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $228.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.47 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 11.73%.Standex International's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 13.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Standex International by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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