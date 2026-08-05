Denise Faltischek Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Key Points Tilray insider Denise Faltischek bought 2,500 shares at an average price of $4.78, spending $11,950 and increasing her holdings by 1.80% to 141,285 shares.

at an average price of $4.78, spending $11,950 and increasing her holdings by 1.80% to 141,285 shares. Tilray’s stock opened at $4.64, with a market capitalization of about $541 million and a 52-week range of $3.67 to $23.20. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.43 per share, substantially missing the $0.01-loss consensus, despite revenue exceeding estimates.

Analyst views remain mixed, but the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $11.00; TD Securities recently upgraded the shares to “strong buy,” while other firms issued downgrades.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) insider Denise Faltischek acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 141,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,342.30. This represents a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

TLRY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $540.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.90. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.42). Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The firm had revenue of $281.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.30 million. Analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tilray Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

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More Tilray Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 98.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC grew its stake in Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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