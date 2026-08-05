Insider Selling: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Sells $20,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Bank7 VP Jason Estes sold 2,077 shares at an average price of $50.17, generating approximately $104,203. He retained 103,840 shares after the transaction, a 1.96% reduction in his ownership.

at an average price of $50.17, generating approximately $104,203. He retained 103,840 shares after the transaction, a 1.96% reduction in his ownership. Bank7 shares opened at $51.01 and have risen 1.4%, trading near their 52-week high. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.87, below the $1.03 analyst consensus, while revenue also fell short of estimates.

Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with three Buy ratings and one Hold rating, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $58.50.

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) VP Jason Estes sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $20,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,428,246.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bank7 Trading Up 1.4%

Bank7 stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $485.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.90. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Bank7 had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 30.36%.The business had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 672 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank7 by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 30.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,812 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bank7 by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSVN. Zacks Research downgraded Bank7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank7 from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank7 from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSVN

About Bank7

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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