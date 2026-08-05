Aaron Samuel Greenberg Sells 276 Shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 276 Nayax shares for $19,052.28, reducing his ownership by 1.08%. The transaction was made to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, leaving him with 25,279 shares.

Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 276 Nayax shares for $19,052.28, reducing his ownership by 1.08%. The transaction was made to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, leaving him with 25,279 shares. Financial performance: Nayax reported quarterly revenue of $106.86 million, slightly above estimates, but earnings per share of $0.03 missed the $0.08 consensus.

Nayax reported quarterly revenue of $106.86 million, slightly above estimates, but earnings per share of $0.03 missed the $0.08 consensus. Analyst sentiment and stock metrics: Analysts have an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $78.16. NYAX opened at $67.95 and has traded between $39.17 and $76.86 over the past year.

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) insider Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 276 shares of Nayax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $19,052.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,009.37. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Aaron Samuel Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 54 shares of Nayax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $3,447.90.

On Thursday, June 4th, Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 306 shares of Nayax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $20,826.36.

On Monday, June 1st, Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 440 shares of Nayax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $32,256.40.

Nayax Price Performance

NYAX stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nayax Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $76.86.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.64 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $79.80 target price on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nayax from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nayax

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nayax by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nayax by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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