Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard Buys 75,000 Shares

Key Points Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard bought 75,000 shares of Pelangio Exploration on June 4 at an average price of C$0.15 per share, spending C$11,250 .

bought of Pelangio Exploration on June 4 at an average price of per share, spending . After the purchase, Hibbard’s stake rose to 14,870,346 shares , a 0.51% increase in ownership.

, a increase in ownership. Pelangio Exploration stock fell 3.8% and opened at C$0.13, with the company carrying a C$31.44 million market cap and shares trading near the low end of their 52-week range.

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX - Get Free Report) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard bought 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,870,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,230,551.90. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 3.8%

Pelangio Exploration stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.11. Pelangio Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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