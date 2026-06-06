InsiderTrades.com logo

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard Buys 75,000 Shares

June 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard bought 75,000 shares of Pelangio Exploration on June 4 at an average price of C$0.15 per share, spending C$11,250.
  • After the purchase, Hibbard’s stake rose to 14,870,346 shares, a 0.51% increase in ownership.
  • Pelangio Exploration stock fell 3.8% and opened at C$0.13, with the company carrying a C$31.44 million market cap and shares trading near the low end of their 52-week range.

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX - Get Free Report) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard bought 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,870,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,230,551.90. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 3.8%

Pelangio Exploration stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.11. Pelangio Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Pelangio Exploration?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Pelangio Exploration and related companies.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Why is this free?
Simple Options Trading For Beginners normally sells for $29.97 - but right now Bill Poulos has opened a free w...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
You own these two timebombs — and can’t sell them
Two blue-chip stocks with a combined $100 billion market cap are sitting inside VOO, SPY, FXAIX, and virtually...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Did You See Jeff at SpaceX’s Headquarters?
The New York Times called the upcoming SpaceX IPO 'a generational moneymaking event' - and it's set to be the ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
June 12 is 9 days away. Move now.
SpaceX is set to price on June 12 in what could be the largest IPO in history at a $1.75 trillion valuation. B...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
One hidden supplier shipped 5 billion parts to SpaceX
Most investors are focused on the historic $1.75 trillion SpaceX IPO expected around June 30. But there's a le...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Why is this free?
Simple Options Trading For Beginners normally sells for $29.97 - but right now Bill Poulos has opened a free w...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
You own these two timebombs — and can’t sell them
Two blue-chip stocks with a combined $100 billion market cap are sitting inside VOO, SPY, FXAIX, and virtually...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Did You See Jeff at SpaceX’s Headquarters?
The New York Times called the upcoming SpaceX IPO 'a generational moneymaking event' - and it's set to be the ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
June 12 is 9 days away. Move now.
SpaceX is set to price on June 12 in what could be the largest IPO in history at a $1.75 trillion valuation. B...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles