Insider Selling: NAMI (NASDAQ:NAMI) CFO Sells 41,364 Shares of Stock

Key Points NAMI CFO Jun Jason Jiang sold 41,364 shares on June 3 at an average price of $0.29, for total proceeds of about $11,996. His stake fell 1.39% to 2,933,966 shares.

on June 3 at an average price of $0.29, for total proceeds of about $11,996. His stake fell 1.39% to 2,933,966 shares. The CFO has been actively selling shares recently, with multiple insider sales reported throughout late May and early June, including several larger transactions earlier in the month.

with multiple insider sales reported throughout late May and early June, including several larger transactions earlier in the month. NAMI shares were trading weakly and are set for a reverse split, with the stock down 5% to $0.27 and a planned 1-for-625 reverse split effective June 23.

NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI - Get Free Report) CFO Jun Jason Jiang sold 41,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $11,995.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,933,966 shares in the company, valued at $850,850.14. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jun Jason Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jun Jason Jiang sold 500 shares of NAMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $140.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Jun Jason Jiang sold 2,000 shares of NAMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $580.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 2,000 shares of NAMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 8,500 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $2,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 10,100 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $3,434.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 27,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $8,910.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Jun Jason Jiang sold 7,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $2,450.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Jun Jason Jiang sold 940 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $282.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 61,760 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $20,380.80.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 2,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $720.00.

NAMI Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NAMI opened at $0.27 on Friday. NAMI Corp. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.05. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Shares of NAMI are going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 23rd. The 1-625 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 22nd.

NAMI (NASDAQ:NAMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NAMI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NAMI presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on NAMI

About NAMI

Jinxin Technology Holding Co engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

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