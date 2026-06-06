Adient (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Sells $15,783.42 in Stock

Key Points Adient EVP Heather Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $22.71, totaling about $499,620. After the sale, she still held 110,886 shares.

on June 4 at an average price of $22.71, totaling about $499,620. After the sale, she still held 110,886 shares. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $0.52 EPS versus the $0.44 consensus and revenue of $3.87 billion, up 7% year over year.

, reporting $0.52 EPS versus the $0.44 consensus and revenue of $3.87 billion, up 7% year over year. Analyst sentiment is mixed but slightly positive: the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $28.00, while 5 analysts rate it Buy and 6 rate it Hold.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) EVP David Herberg sold 699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $15,783.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $905,954.76. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Adient by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848,690 shares of the company's stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 210,758 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $2,173,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,944 shares of the company's stock worth $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 166,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Adient by 37.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 443,422 shares of the company's stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adient

About Adient

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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