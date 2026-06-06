Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX) CTO James Liao Sells 1,943 Shares

Key Points Foxx Development CTO James Liao sold 1,943 shares on June 4 at an average price of $6.15, totaling about $11,949. Following the sale, he still owned 19,431 shares, a 9.09% reduction in his position.

on June 4 at an average price of $6.15, totaling about $11,949. Following the sale, he still owned 19,431 shares, a 9.09% reduction in his position. The stock was trading around $5.06 on Friday, with a market cap of $35.62 million. Foxx Development also reported a quarterly loss of $5.19 per share on revenue of $8.67 million.

on Friday, with a market cap of $35.62 million. Foxx Development also reported a quarterly loss of on revenue of $8.67 million. Sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock further to a “sell (e+)” rating, and MarketBeat shows a consensus analyst rating of “Sell.”

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX - Get Free Report) CTO James Liao sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $11,949.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 19,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,500.65. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Foxx Development Stock Performance

FOXX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Foxx Development Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($5.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Foxx Development from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Foxx Development

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foxx Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foxx Development stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Foxx Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foxx Development Company Profile

Foxx Development, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXX) operates as a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, assembly and distribution of medical devices and components. The company's core business centers on phlebotomy and blood collection products, serving clinical laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes evacuated blood collection tubes, safety-engineered winged blood collection sets, syringes and ancillary devices used in specimen collection and handling.

Founded in North Carolina, Foxx Development maintains a manufacturing and distribution campus in Apex, where it integrates engineering, quality control and regulatory compliance under one roof.

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