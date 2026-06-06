Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Quang Pham Sells 3,898 Shares

Key Points Cadrenal Therapeutics CEO Quang Pham sold 3,898 shares on June 4 at an average price of $4.41, worth about $17,190. After the sale, he still held 175,288 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

sold 3,898 shares on June 4 at an average price of $4.41, worth about $17,190. After the sale, he still held 175,288 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The stock rose 3.0% and opened at $4.44, but it remains far below its 12-month high of $15.99. The company also has a small market cap of about $12.73 million and a negative earnings profile.

and opened at $4.44, but it remains far below its 12-month high of $15.99. The company also has a small market cap of about $12.73 million and a negative earnings profile. Cadrenal reported a smaller-than-expected loss for its latest quarter, posting EPS of -$1.04 versus analysts’ estimate of -$1.51. Wall Street’s consensus view is currently Hold, with a target price of $13.00.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD - Get Free Report) CEO Quang Pham sold 3,898 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $17,190.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $773,020.08. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.47. Analysts expect that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVKD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadrenal Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cadrenal Therapeutics from $32.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVKD

Institutional Trading of Cadrenal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

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