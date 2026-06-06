InsiderTrades.com logo

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Quang Pham Sells 3,898 Shares

June 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Cadrenal Therapeutics CEO Quang Pham sold 3,898 shares on June 4 at an average price of $4.41, worth about $17,190. After the sale, he still held 175,288 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • The stock rose 3.0% and opened at $4.44, but it remains far below its 12-month high of $15.99. The company also has a small market cap of about $12.73 million and a negative earnings profile.
  • Cadrenal reported a smaller-than-expected loss for its latest quarter, posting EPS of -$1.04 versus analysts’ estimate of -$1.51. Wall Street’s consensus view is currently Hold, with a target price of $13.00.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD - Get Free Report) CEO Quang Pham sold 3,898 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $17,190.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $773,020.08. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.47. Analysts expect that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In


Several research analysts have weighed in on CVKD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadrenal Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cadrenal Therapeutics from $32.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVKD

Institutional Trading of Cadrenal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Cadrenal Therapeutics?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Why is this free?
Simple Options Trading For Beginners normally sells for $29.97 - but right now Bill Poulos has opened a free w...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
You own these two timebombs — and can’t sell them
Two blue-chip stocks with a combined $100 billion market cap are sitting inside VOO, SPY, FXAIX, and virtually...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Did You See Jeff at SpaceX’s Headquarters?
The New York Times called the upcoming SpaceX IPO 'a generational moneymaking event' - and it's set to be the ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
June 12 is 9 days away. Move now.
SpaceX is set to price on June 12 in what could be the largest IPO in history at a $1.75 trillion valuation. B...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
One hidden supplier shipped 5 billion parts to SpaceX
Most investors are focused on the historic $1.75 trillion SpaceX IPO expected around June 30. But there's a le...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Why is this free?
Simple Options Trading For Beginners normally sells for $29.97 - but right now Bill Poulos has opened a free w...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
You own these two timebombs — and can’t sell them
Two blue-chip stocks with a combined $100 billion market cap are sitting inside VOO, SPY, FXAIX, and virtually...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Did You See Jeff at SpaceX’s Headquarters?
The New York Times called the upcoming SpaceX IPO 'a generational moneymaking event' - and it's set to be the ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
June 12 is 9 days away. Move now.
SpaceX is set to price on June 12 in what could be the largest IPO in history at a $1.75 trillion valuation. B...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles