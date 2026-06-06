Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells $12,553.80 in Stock

Key Points Riskified director Erez Shachar sold 44,083 shares on June 4 at an average price of $4.90, bringing in about $216,006.70. After the sale, he still held 4,627,885 shares, a 0.94% reduction in ownership.

on June 4 at an average price of $4.90, bringing in about $216,006.70. After the sale, he still held 4,627,885 shares, a 0.94% reduction in ownership. Shachar has been actively trimming his stake with several additional sales in late May and early June, including a 65,169-share sale on May 26 and a 60,797-share sale on May 22.

with several additional sales in late May and early June, including a 65,169-share sale on May 26 and a 60,797-share sale on May 22. Riskified recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.05 versus the $0.04 consensus and revenue of $88.27 million versus $87.72 million expected. Analysts currently have a mixed view, with an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 2,562 shares of Riskified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $12,553.80. Following the sale, the director owned 4,671,968 shares in the company, valued at $22,892,643.20. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Erez Shachar sold 44,083 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $216,006.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Erez Shachar sold 400 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $1,920.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Erez Shachar sold 65,169 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $312,811.20.

On Friday, May 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 60,797 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $292,433.57.

On Thursday, May 21st, Erez Shachar sold 44,677 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $214,896.37.

Riskified Stock Performance

RSKD opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.97 million, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The firm had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the company's stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 166,099 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Riskified by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 107,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Riskified by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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