Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Director William Katzin Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director William Katzin bought 100,000 Rackla Metals shares at C$0.16 each, spending C$16,000 and increasing his direct stake to 195,000 shares.

bought 100,000 Rackla Metals shares at C$0.16 each, spending C$16,000 and increasing his direct stake to 195,000 shares. The purchase boosted Katzin’s position by 105.26% , signaling notable insider buying confidence in the company.

, signaling notable insider buying confidence in the company. Rackla Metals stock was down 6.7% and opened at C$0.14, with a market cap of C$23.3 million and shares trading well below the 52-week high of C$1.00.

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK - Get Free Report) Director William Katzin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 195,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$31,200. This trade represents a 105.26% increase in their position.

Rackla Metals Stock Down 6.7%

Rackla Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of C$23.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.79. Rackla Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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