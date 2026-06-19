Stephen Loukas Purchases 1,000 Shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock

Key Points Director Stephen Loukas bought 1,000 shares of Obsidian Energy at C$13.44 per share, bringing his total ownership to 1,658,211 shares. The purchase was worth C$13,440 and represented a small increase in his stake.

of Obsidian Energy at C$13.44 per share, bringing his total ownership to 1,658,211 shares. The purchase was worth C$13,440 and represented a small increase in his stake. Loukas has been an active buyer recently , with several additional purchases in May totaling tens of thousands of shares at prices mostly between C$17 and C$18.

, with several additional purchases in May totaling tens of thousands of shares at prices mostly between C$17 and C$18. The stock was down 3.2% and opened at C$13.05, while analysts currently rate it a “Moderate Buy” with a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Loukas purchased 1,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,658,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,286,355.84. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Stephen Loukas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Stephen Loukas bought 10,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,900.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Stephen Loukas purchased 1,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,220.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Stephen Loukas bought 1,600 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.02 per share, with a total value of C$28,832.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Stephen Loukas acquired 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,300.00.

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 3.2%

TSE OBE opened at C$13.05 on Friday. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.24 and a one year high of C$19.83. The firm has a market cap of C$871.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,305.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.14.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of C$138.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Obsidian Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company's business is to explore for, develop and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

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