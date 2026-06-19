Insider Buying: Condor Energies (TSE:CDR) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Donald James Streu bought 5,000 Condor Energies shares on June 18 at C$2.55 each, spending C$12,750 and raising his holdings to 834,789 shares.

bought 5,000 Condor Energies shares on June 18 at C$2.55 each, spending C$12,750 and raising his holdings to 834,789 shares. The latest purchase came shortly after another insider buy: Streu acquired 10,000 shares on June 15 at C$2.74 per share for C$27,400.

on June 15 at C$2.74 per share for C$27,400. Condor Energies last reported quarterly results with a C$0.05 EPS loss on revenue of C$19.46 million, while the stock recently traded at C$2.63, below its 50-day moving average of C$2.89.

Condor Energies Inc. (TSE:CDR - Get Free Report) Director Donald James Streu bought 5,000 shares of Condor Energies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 834,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,128,711.95. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Donald James Streu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Donald James Streu acquired 10,000 shares of Condor Energies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,400.00.

Condor Energies Stock Performance

TSE:CDR opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.95. Condor Energies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45.

Condor Energies (TSE:CDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.46 million for the quarter.

Condor Energies Company Profile

Condor Energies is an internationally focused, publicly traded energy transition company that is uniquely positioned on the doorstep of European and Asian markets. With producing natural gas and condensate assets in Uzbekistan, an ongoing initiative to construct and operate Central Asia's first LNG facility in Kazakhstan, and a separate initiative to develop and produce lithium brine in Kazakhstan, we've built a strong foundation for reserves, production and cashflow growth while also striving to minimize our environmental footprint.

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