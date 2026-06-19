Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $17,423.28 in Stock

Key Points Synaptics insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares on June 18 at an average price of $138.28, totaling $46,185.52. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding related to vested equity awards.

on June 18 at an average price of $138.28, totaling $46,185.52. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding related to vested equity awards. The company just reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $1.09 versus $1.01 expected and revenue of $294.2 million, up 10.4% year over year. Synaptics also issued Q4 2026 EPS guidance of $1.05 to $1.35.

, with EPS of $1.09 versus $1.01 expected and revenue of $294.2 million, up 10.4% year over year. Synaptics also issued Q4 2026 EPS guidance of $1.05 to $1.35. Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with Wells Fargo raising its price target to $155 and the consensus rating listed as “Moderate Buy.” The stock was trading around $140.89, near its 12-month high of $149.11.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) insider Esther Song sold 126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $17,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,681,069.96. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Esther Song also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.98. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho set a $128.00 target price on Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synaptics

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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