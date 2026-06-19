WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Insider Nicholas John Murray Gawne Purchases 17,500 Shares

Key Points WildBrain insider Nicholas John Murray Gawne bought 17,500 shares on June 15 at an average price of C$1.29, spending C$22,575 and increasing his holdings by 9.93% to 193,650 shares.

bought 17,500 shares on June 15 at an average price of C$1.29, spending C$22,575 and increasing his holdings by 9.93% to 193,650 shares. Gawne also purchased 17,500 shares on June 11 at C$1.28 per share, suggesting a pattern of recent insider buying.

on June 11 at C$1.28 per share, suggesting a pattern of recent insider buying. WildBrain stock closed at C$1.22 and the company reported quarterly revenue of C$61.20 million, while analysts currently expect only modest earnings for the year.

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD - Get Free Report) insider Nicholas John Murray Gawne bought 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$22,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 193,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$249,808.50. This represents a 9.93% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Nicholas John Murray Gawne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Nicholas John Murray Gawne purchased 17,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$22,400.00.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WILD stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WildBrain had a net margin of 94.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,531.06%. The business had revenue of C$61.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that WildBrain Ltd. will post 0.0369572 earnings per share for the current year.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. A leader in 360° franchise management-spanning Content Creation, Audience Engagement and Global Licensing-our mission is to cultivate and grow love for our own and partner brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to such franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we produce such acclaimed series as The Snoopy Show,¿Snoopy in Space,¿Camp Snoopy, Teletubbies Let's Go!, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Sonic Prime and Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City.

Further Reading

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