Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher Swenson Sells 20,153 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Nerdy insider Christopher Swenson sold 20,153 shares on June 16 at an average price of $0.88, totaling about $17,735. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

Nerdy insider Christopher Swenson sold 20,153 shares on June 16 at an average price of $0.88, totaling about $17,735. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. Stock and financial snapshot: Nerdy shares were trading around $0.90, near their 52-week low of $0.75 and below the 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue above estimates in its latest earnings release.

Nerdy shares were trading around $0.90, near their 52-week low of $0.75 and below the 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue above estimates in its latest earnings release. Wall Street sentiment: Analyst coverage remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.00. Weiss Ratings also reiterated a sell rating on the stock.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Swenson sold 20,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $17,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,891,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,635.28. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $0.90 on Friday. Nerdy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDY

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company's stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

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