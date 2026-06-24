Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Director Andre Vladimir Agapov Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Andre Vladimir Agapov bought 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining on June 22 at an average price of C$1.10 per share, totaling C$55,000 .

bought 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining on June 22 at an average price of per share, totaling . After the purchase, Agapov’s direct ownership rose to 61,180,367 shares , valued at about C$67.3 million , representing a 0.08% increase in his stake.

, valued at about , representing a increase in his stake. This follows another recent insider buy on May 5, when Agapov purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of C$1.05 each.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML - Get Free Report) Director Andre Vladimir Agapov acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 61,180,367 shares in the company, valued at C$67,298,403.70. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Andre Vladimir Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Andre Vladimir Agapov bought 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

RML opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business's 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.45.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd. in November 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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