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Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Director Andre Vladimir Agapov Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Andre Vladimir Agapov bought 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining on June 22 at an average price of C$1.10 per share, totaling C$55,000.
  • After the purchase, Agapov’s direct ownership rose to 61,180,367 shares, valued at about C$67.3 million, representing a 0.08% increase in his stake.
  • This follows another recent insider buy on May 5, when Agapov purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of C$1.05 each.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML - Get Free Report) Director Andre Vladimir Agapov acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 61,180,367 shares in the company, valued at C$67,298,403.70. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Andre Vladimir Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Andre Vladimir Agapov bought 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

RML opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business's 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.45.

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd. in November 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

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