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Insider Buying: Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Insider Acquires 26,124 Shares of Stock

June 12, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Altitude Group insider Martin Roy Varley bought 26,124 shares on June 10 at an average price of GBX 22, totaling about £5,747.
  • Repeated purchases: Varley also bought shares earlier on June 5, including 20,000 shares at GBX 19 and 52,328 shares at GBX 20, signaling continued insider confidence.
  • Stock snapshot: Altitude Group shares opened at GBX 23, trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of £16.83 million.

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT - Get Free Report) insider Martin Roy Varley bought 26,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £5,747.28.

Martin Roy Varley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 5th, Martin Roy Varley bought 20,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 per share, for a total transaction of £3,800.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Martin Roy Varley bought 52,328 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 per share, for a total transaction of £10,465.60.

Altitude Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ALT opened at GBX 23 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.44. Altitude Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 and a 12-month high of GBX 29. The firm has a market cap of £16.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Altitude Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Altitude Group (LON:ALT)

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