Insider Buying: Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Key Points Schroders insider buying: Insider Johanna Kyrklund bought 18 shares of Schroders on June 10 at GBX 584 each, totaling £105.12. She also bought 18 shares in April at GBX 579 per share.

Insider Johanna Kyrklund bought 18 shares of Schroders on June 10 at GBX 584 each, totaling £105.12. She also bought 18 shares in April at GBX 579 per share. Stock trading near recent highs: Schroders opened at GBX 583, close to its 52-week high of GBX 599.50 and above its 200-day moving average of GBX 514.55.

Schroders opened at GBX 583, close to its 52-week high of GBX 599.50 and above its 200-day moving average of GBX 514.55. Analyst sentiment is mixed: Citigroup raised its price target to GBX 590 but downgraded the stock to neutral, while the overall consensus remains a Moderate Buy.

Schroders plc (LON:SDR - Get Free Report) insider Johanna Kyrklund acquired 18 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 584 per share, for a total transaction of £105.12.

Johanna Kyrklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Johanna Kyrklund acquired 18 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 579 per share, for a total transaction of £104.22.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 583 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 580.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 514.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 92.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 350.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 599.50. The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Schroders to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 460 to GBX 590 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 453.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schroders

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

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