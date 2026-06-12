InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Buying: Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

June 12, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Schroders insider buying: Insider Johanna Kyrklund bought 18 shares of Schroders on June 10 at GBX 584 each, totaling £105.12. She also bought 18 shares in April at GBX 579 per share.
  • Stock trading near recent highs: Schroders opened at GBX 583, close to its 52-week high of GBX 599.50 and above its 200-day moving average of GBX 514.55.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Citigroup raised its price target to GBX 590 but downgraded the stock to neutral, while the overall consensus remains a Moderate Buy.

Schroders plc (LON:SDR - Get Free Report) insider Johanna Kyrklund acquired 18 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 584 per share, for a total transaction of £105.12.

Johanna Kyrklund also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 10th, Johanna Kyrklund acquired 18 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 579 per share, for a total transaction of £104.22.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 583 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 580.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 514.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 92.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 350.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 599.50. The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Schroders to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 460 to GBX 590 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 453.33.


Read Our Latest Analysis on Schroders

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Schroders (LON:SDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Schroders?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Schroders and related companies.
From Our Partners
Is your wealth prepared for “America’s Most Dangerous Man”? (Read before June 16)
60-year Wall Street veteran Marc Chaikin is issuing an urgent warning about the billionaire behind an AI lab t...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
How to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!
SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...
InvestPub | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do this before Elon’s next tweet
Jeff Brown picked Nvidia in 2016 - up 25,155% since. He recommended Bitcoin at $240 - up 31,219% since. Now he...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Tesla. SolarCity. Twitter. This $4 stock is next.
Elon Musk has a clear pattern: when a supplier becomes mission-critical, he acquires it. He bought SolarCity f...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book is inside
The "Sucker's Bet" Most New Options Traders Fall For Most people who try options lose money the same way. ...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Jon Najarian: “Make this move now that SPCX is trading”
SpaceX is now publicly trading under the ticker SPCX - but Hall of Fame Trader Jon Najarian says the real oppo...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump’s Government Went 4 for 4 Last Year … Who’s Next?
Last year, the U.S. government bought shares in four companies - and all four surged afterward. MP Materials c...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Is your wealth prepared for “America’s Most Dangerous Man”? (Read before June 16)
60-year Wall Street veteran Marc Chaikin is issuing an urgent warning about the billionaire behind an AI lab t...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
How to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!
SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...
InvestPub | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do this before Elon’s next tweet
Jeff Brown picked Nvidia in 2016 - up 25,155% since. He recommended Bitcoin at $240 - up 31,219% since. Now he...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Tesla. SolarCity. Twitter. This $4 stock is next.
Elon Musk has a clear pattern: when a supplier becomes mission-critical, he acquires it. He bought SolarCity f...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book is inside
The "Sucker's Bet" Most New Options Traders Fall For Most people who try options lose money the same way. ...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles