Rotork (LON:ROR) Insider Kiet Huynh Buys 49 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Rotork insider Kiet Huynh purchased 49 shares on June 10 at GBX 303 each, following two smaller share purchases in May and April.

Rotork insider Kiet Huynh purchased 49 shares on June 10 at GBX 303 each, following two smaller share purchases in May and April. Stock and fundamentals: Rotork shares were trading around GBX 303.60, near the 12-month low of GBX 294.40 and below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market cap of about £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16.

Rotork shares were trading around GBX 303.60, near the 12-month low of GBX 294.40 and below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market cap of about £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. Analyst view: Analysts remain generally positive on Rotork, with five Buy ratings and one Hold, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of GBX 402.

Rotork plc (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) insider Kiet Huynh bought 49 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 per share, for a total transaction of £148.47.

Kiet Huynh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Kiet Huynh bought 49 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £150.05 per share, for a total transaction of £7,352.45.

On Friday, April 10th, Kiet Huynh bought 45 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.

Rotork Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 303.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Rotork plc has a 12-month low of GBX 294.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 393.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROR shares. Shore Capital Group upgraded shares of Rotork to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 420 to GBX 390 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 to GBX 420 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 402.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rotork

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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