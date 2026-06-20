ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Insider Buys 57 Shares

Key Points ActiveOps insider Richard John Jeffery bought 57 shares on June 17 at GBX 260 each, bringing the total transaction to £148.20.

bought 57 shares on June 17 at GBX 260 each, bringing the total transaction to £148.20. Jeffery has been continuing to buy shares , with additional purchases of 69 shares in May and 72 shares in April at different price points.

, with additional purchases of 69 shares in May and 72 shares in April at different price points. ActiveOps shares were up 1.2% to GBX 263, and the stock still has a consensus Buy rating with a GBX 355 average target price from analysts.

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM - Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 57 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £148.20.

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 69 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 per share, with a total value of £104.88.

On Friday, April 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 72 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £148.32.

ActiveOps Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LON AOM opened at GBX 263 on Friday. ActiveOps Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 120 and a 1-year high of GBX 290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.92 million, a P/E ratio of -796.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 355 target price on shares of ActiveOps in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ActiveOps has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 355.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ActiveOps

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps' offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions - faster. The Company's AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that's proven to drive cross department decision-making. With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps' customers deliver MORE - release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact. Customer turnaround times are improved substantially, costs are reduced, SLAs are met, and employees are happier and more engaged.

Further Reading

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