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Insider Buying: AOTI (LON:AOTI) Insider Purchases 9,555 Shares of Stock

June 20, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: AOTI insider Richard John Cotton bought 9,555 shares on June 18 at GBX 60 each, totaling £5,733.
  • Recent activity: Cotton also purchased 15,000 shares the day before, indicating two consecutive insider buys at the same price.
  • Stock context: AOTI opened at GBX 63, sits between its 52-week low of GBX 25 and high of GBX 94.45, and has a market cap of £66.85 million.

AOTI Inc (LON:AOTI - Get Free Report) insider Richard John Cotton acquired 9,555 shares of AOTI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 per share, with a total value of £5,733.

Richard John Cotton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Richard John Cotton acquired 15,000 shares of AOTI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 per share, with a total value of £9,000.

AOTI Stock Performance

LON:AOTI opened at GBX 63 on Friday. AOTI Inc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 and a 52-week high of GBX 94.45. The company has a market cap of £66.85 million and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.53.

Further Reading

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