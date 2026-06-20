Insider Buying: AOTI (LON:AOTI) Insider Purchases 9,555 Shares of Stock June 20, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: AOTI insider Richard John Cotton bought 9,555 shares on June 18 at GBX 60 each, totaling £5,733. Recent activity: Cotton also purchased 15,000 shares the day before, indicating two consecutive insider buys at the same price. Stock context: AOTI opened at GBX 63, sits between its 52-week low of GBX 25 and high of GBX 94.45, and has a market cap of £66.85 million. AOTI Inc (LON:AOTI - Get Free Report) insider Richard John Cotton acquired 9,555 shares of AOTI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 per share, with a total value of £5,733. Richard John Cotton also recently made the following trade(s): On Wednesday, June 17th, Richard John Cotton acquired 15,000 shares of AOTI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 per share, with a total value of £9,000. AOTI Stock PerformanceLON:AOTI opened at GBX 63 on Friday. AOTI Inc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 and a 52-week high of GBX 94.45. The company has a market cap of £66.85 million and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.53. Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than AOTIAehr Spikes on New Order, But Has Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself?Rackspace’s AI Land Grab: Plugging Into the Next Compute BoomSatellogic Is Tiny But Its Revenue Growth Is Hard to IgnoreWhy Kroger’s Pullback Could Be a Gift for Patient InvestorsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at AOTI? 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