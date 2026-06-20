Insider Buying: AOTI (LON:AOTI) Insider Purchases 9,555 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: AOTI insider Richard John Cotton bought 9,555 shares on June 18 at GBX 60 each, totaling £5,733.

AOTI insider Richard John Cotton bought 9,555 shares on June 18 at GBX 60 each, totaling £5,733. Recent activity: Cotton also purchased 15,000 shares the day before, indicating two consecutive insider buys at the same price.

Cotton also purchased 15,000 shares the day before, indicating two consecutive insider buys at the same price. Stock context: AOTI opened at GBX 63, sits between its 52-week low of GBX 25 and high of GBX 94.45, and has a market cap of £66.85 million.

AOTI Inc (LON:AOTI - Get Free Report) insider Richard John Cotton acquired 9,555 shares of AOTI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 per share, with a total value of £5,733.

Richard John Cotton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Richard John Cotton acquired 15,000 shares of AOTI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 per share, with a total value of £9,000.

AOTI Stock Performance

LON:AOTI opened at GBX 63 on Friday. AOTI Inc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 and a 52-week high of GBX 94.45. The company has a market cap of £66.85 million and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.53.

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