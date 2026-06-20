Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Insider David Squires Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Mpac Group insider David Squires purchased 10,000 shares on June 19 at an average price of GBX 248, for a total of £24,800.

Mpac Group insider David Squires purchased 10,000 shares on June 19 at an average price of GBX 248, for a total of £24,800. Stock snapshot: The shares opened at GBX 250, with a market value of £75.18 million and a 52-week range of GBX 200 to GBX 445. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average of GBX 293.31.

The shares opened at GBX 250, with a market value of £75.18 million and a 52-week range of GBX 200 to GBX 445. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average of GBX 293.31. Business and outlook: Mpac Group recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 35.90 on revenue of £174.10 million, while analysts expect 43.28 EPS for the current fiscal year. Shore Capital also reiterated a “house stock” rating on the company.

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC - Get Free Report) insider David Squires acquired 10,000 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 per share, with a total value of £24,800.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 250 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.31. Mpac Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 200 and a 52-week high of GBX 445.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 35.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mpac Group had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of £174.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mpac Group plc will post 43.2789474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mpac Group

About Mpac Group

Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions. Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities. Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].