B90 (LON:B90) Insider Andrew Ross McIver Acquires 480,954 Shares June 20, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points B90 insider buying: Andrew Ross McIver purchased 480,954 shares of B90 Holdings PLC on Friday, June 19, at an average price of GBX 3 per share. The transaction was valued at about £14,428.62. Stock performance: B90 shares were up 11.5% in the session, opening at GBX 2.67. The stock has traded between GBX 1.80 and GBX 4.58 over the past 12 months. Company overview: B90 Holdings operates online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com, and also runs marketing lead-generation businesses tied to sports betting and casino partners. The company is based in Douglas, Isle of Man, and was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC. B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Ross McIver acquired 480,954 shares of B90 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £14,428.62. B90 Stock Up 11.5%LON:B90 opened at GBX 2.67 on Friday. B90 Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.64. B90 Company Profile (Get Free Report)B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com. brand names. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.See AlsoFive stocks we like better than B90Aehr Spikes on New Order, But Has Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself?Rackspace’s AI Land Grab: Plugging Into the Next Compute BoomSatellogic Is Tiny But Its Revenue Growth Is Hard to IgnoreWhy Kroger’s Pullback Could Be a Gift for Patient InvestorsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at B90? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for B90 and related companies. 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