B90 (LON:B90) Insider Andrew Ross McIver Acquires 480,954 Shares

Key Points B90 insider buying: Andrew Ross McIver purchased 480,954 shares of B90 Holdings PLC on Friday, June 19, at an average price of GBX 3 per share. The transaction was valued at about £14,428.62 .

Andrew Ross McIver purchased 480,954 shares of B90 Holdings PLC on Friday, June 19, at an average price of GBX 3 per share. The transaction was valued at about . Stock performance: B90 shares were up 11.5% in the session, opening at GBX 2.67. The stock has traded between GBX 1.80 and GBX 4.58 over the past 12 months.

B90 shares were up in the session, opening at GBX 2.67. The stock has traded between GBX 1.80 and GBX 4.58 over the past 12 months. Company overview: B90 Holdings operates online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com, and also runs marketing lead-generation businesses tied to sports betting and casino partners. The company is based in Douglas, Isle of Man, and was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC.

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Ross McIver acquired 480,954 shares of B90 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £14,428.62.

B90 Stock Up 11.5%

LON:B90 opened at GBX 2.67 on Friday. B90 Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.64.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com. brand names. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

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