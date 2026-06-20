Insider Buying: Kier Group (LON:KIE) Insider Buys 72 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Kier Group insider Tom Hinton bought 72 shares on June 18 at GBX 208 each, following similar purchases in May and April. The trades suggest continued insider confidence, though the amounts were small.

Kier Group insider Tom Hinton bought 72 shares on June 18 at GBX 208 each, following similar purchases in May and April. The trades suggest continued insider confidence, though the amounts were small. Stock performance and valuation: Kier Group shares were up 1.4% to GBX 210.60, trading near their 50-day average and below the 200-day average. The company has a market cap of about £917.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

Kier Group shares were up 1.4% to GBX 210.60, trading near their 50-day average and below the 200-day average. The company has a market cap of about and a P/E ratio of 16.08. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 260 price target, and the broader consensus from analysts is also Buy with an average target of GBX 253.33.

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE - Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton purchased 72 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

Tom Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Tom Hinton acquired 77 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 per share, with a total value of £150.92.

On Friday, April 17th, Tom Hinton acquired 70 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 per share, with a total value of £149.10.

Kier Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 210.60 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kier Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 178.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 253.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £917.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Kier Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kier Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 253.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Kier Group

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK. Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK's leading infrastructure services and construction company. We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports' infrastructure and ports' businesses. Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors. Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

Further Reading

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