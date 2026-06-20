Insider Buying: Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Insider Buys £49,730.31 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 8,589 Molten Ventures shares on June 19 at GBX 579 each, totaling about £49,730 .

Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 8,589 Molten Ventures shares on June 19 at GBX 579 each, totaling about . Stock performance: Molten Ventures shares were down 1.9% and opened at GBX 582.50, near their 50-day average of GBX 570.13 and well above the 200-day average of GBX 512.15.

Molten Ventures shares were down 1.9% and opened at GBX 582.50, near their 50-day average of GBX 570.13 and well above the 200-day average of GBX 512.15. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 877 target, while MarketBeat shows a consensus buy rating with an average price target of GBX 638.67.

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 8,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 579 per share, for a total transaction of £49,730.31.

Molten Ventures Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 582.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 570.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 512.15. Molten Ventures Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 284 and a 1 year high of GBX 656.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 1,770 million for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a net margin of 193.06% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 877 target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 638.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on GROW

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

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