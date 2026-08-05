Mark Lam Acquires 96 Shares of Lowland (LON:LWI) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Mark Lam acquired 96 Lowland shares at GBX 186 each, for a total investment of £178.56.

Mark Lam acquired 96 Lowland shares at GBX 186 each, for a total investment of £178.56. Share performance: Lowland opened at GBX 186, near its 12-month high of GBX 187.50, with a market capitalization of approximately £408.23 million.

Lowland opened at GBX 186, near its 12-month high of GBX 187.50, with a market capitalization of approximately £408.23 million. Financial results: The investment trust reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.64 and revenue of GBX 722 million, alongside a 165.59% net margin and 25.86% return on equity.

Lowland (LON:LWI - Get Free Report) insider Mark Lam acquired 96 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 per share, for a total transaction of £178.56.

Lowland Price Performance

Lowland stock opened at GBX 186 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Lowland has a 12-month low of GBX 143 and a 12-month high of GBX 187.50.

Lowland (LON:LWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 2.64 EPS for the quarter. Lowland had a net margin of 165.59% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of GBX 722 million for the quarter.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company's investment objective is to give shareholders a higher than average return with growth of both capital and income over the medium to long term. The Company invests in a range of the United Kingdom companies of various sizes with normally not more than half by value coming from the over 100 United Kingdom companies and the balance from small and medium sized companies.

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