Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $1,031,340.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Applied Optoelectronics insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares for about $1.03 million at an average price of $171.89, under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Applied Optoelectronics insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares for about at an average price of $171.89, under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Recent trading activity: Yeh has also sold multiple larger blocks recently, including 28,826 shares on June 12, 10,000 shares on June 4, and 39,154 shares on May 19.

Yeh has also sold multiple larger blocks recently, including 28,826 shares on June 12, 10,000 shares on June 4, and 39,154 shares on May 19. Company snapshot and outlook: AAOI shares were trading down 3.3% at $161.85; the company recently reported a narrower-than-expected loss but missed revenue estimates, while analysts currently rate the stock a cautious Hold on average.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $1,031,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 394,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,760,241.23. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 28,826 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $4,800,393.78.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $2,050,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $6,783,822.04.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 3.66. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $233.67. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].