Insider Selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Sells 4,230 Shares of Stock

Key Points AAON CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares on Tuesday, June 2, at an average price of $143.42, totaling about $606,667. The filing notes she has also made several other recent stock sales.

on Tuesday, June 2, at an average price of $143.42, totaling about $606,667. The filing notes she has also made several other recent stock sales. The company reported strong first-quarter results on May 7, beating estimates with EPS of $0.48 versus $0.31 expected and revenue of $496.94 million, up 54.3% year over year.

on May 7, beating estimates with EPS of $0.48 versus $0.31 expected and revenue of $496.94 million, up 54.3% year over year. AAON recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable June 26, representing a 0.3% annualized yield.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $606,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Rebecca Thompson sold 9,672 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $1,321,098.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Rebecca Thompson sold 400 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $40,108.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Rebecca Thompson sold 7,292 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $729,929.20.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Rebecca Thompson sold 2,287 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $228,951.57.

AAON Stock Down 7.7%

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $132.62 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The business had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in AAON by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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