ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $449,088.82 in Stock

Key Points ACM Research insider David Wang sold 40,002 shares on June 4 at an average price of $85.80, totaling about $3.43 million . After the sale, he still directly owned 802,708 shares.

40,002 shares on June 4 at an average price of $85.80, totaling about . After the sale, he still directly owned 802,708 shares. The stock fell 15.4% in the session discussed, opening at $76.29, while still trading well above its 52-week low of $23.03 and below its 52-week high of $94.21.

in the session discussed, opening at $76.29, while still trading well above its 52-week low of $23.03 and below its 52-week high of $94.21. Recent fundamentals were strong: ACM Research reported Q1 earnings of $0.34 per share versus $0.26 expected, and revenue of $231.26 million versus $215.69 million expected, up 34.2% year over year.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $449,088.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,318,166.36. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sotheara Cheav also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,837.65.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. ACM Research's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ACMR. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ACMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 10.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $739,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].