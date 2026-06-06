Insider Selling: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells 17,594 Shares of Stock

Key Points Analog Devices SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares on June 2 at an average price of $418, for proceeds of about $7.35 million. After the sale, he still held 56,332 shares, a 23.8% reduction in his stake.

on June 2 at an average price of $418, for proceeds of about $7.35 million. After the sale, he still held 56,332 shares, a 23.8% reduction in his stake. The stock was under pressure , with shares down 6.4% and opening at $401.39 on Friday. Even so, ADI remains well above its 52-week low and near its recent highs.

, with shares down 6.4% and opening at $401.39 on Friday. Even so, ADI remains well above its 52-week low and near its recent highs. Fundamentals and sentiment remain positive after the company beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, raised guidance, and declared a $1.10 quarterly dividend. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $432.71.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analog Devices Stock Down 6.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $401.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $439.70. The business's 50-day moving average is $382.39 and its 200 day moving average is $328.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 245,536 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,712 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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