Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director John Cahill Acquires 2,000 Shares

Key Points Autodesk Director John Cahill bought 2,000 shares at an average price of $189.20 each, a $378,400 transaction that doubled his direct ownership to 4,000 shares.

bought 2,000 shares at an average price of $189.20 each, a $378,400 transaction that doubled his direct ownership to 4,000 shares. Autodesk recently beat earnings estimates , reporting $2.99 EPS versus the $2.84 consensus and revenue of $1.93 billion, up 18.4% year over year.

, reporting $2.99 EPS versus the $2.84 consensus and revenue of $1.93 billion, up 18.4% year over year. Wall Street remains mostly bullish on Autodesk, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.10, despite some recent target cuts and rating changes.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) Director John Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $230.04 and its 200 day moving average is $249.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.50 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the software company's stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 57,391 shares of the software company's stock worth $13,739,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the software company's stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the software company's stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 120,637 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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