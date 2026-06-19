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Financial Lp Hrt Sells 3,132,480 Shares of Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Stock

June 19, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,132,480 shares of Aditxt on June 16 at an average price of $0.01, for total proceeds of about $31,324.80.
  • The filing also shows a series of recent insider trades, including large purchases on June 12 and June 4 and additional sales in early and mid-June, indicating active trading by the major shareholder.
  • Aditxt stock was reported as up 136.4% in the article, but it still opened at just $0.01, and analysts cited in the piece maintain an overall Sell rating on the stock.

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,132,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $31,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 4,252,767 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,055.34.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 735,462 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $44,127.72.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 843,622 shares of Aditxt stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $67,489.76.
  • On Friday, April 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,089 shares of Aditxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $8,232.84.
  • On Thursday, April 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 141 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $1,104.03.
  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 2,700 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $24,057.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 443 shares of Aditxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $3,588.30.

Aditxt Stock Up 136.4%


Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aditxt, Inc. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $53,451.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $315,563.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 374.60% and a negative net margin of 360,152.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Aditxt in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aditxt to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aditxt has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTX

About Aditxt

(Get Free Report)

Aditxt, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural antimicrobial peptides and microbiome-based detection technologies. Leveraging proprietary peptide libraries, the company aims to provide novel solutions for infection prevention and control across healthcare, food safety, animal health and agricultural markets. Aditxt's approach centers on harnessing peptides that can disrupt microbial cell membranes without promoting resistance, addressing a growing need for alternatives to traditional antibiotics and chemical disinfectants.

The company's product offerings include contract-based microbial detection and identification services, designed to help hospitals, food processors and other regulated industries monitor contamination levels and validate hygiene protocols.

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