Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Insider Heather Brianne Dixon Sells 288 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Addus HomeCare insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares on June 22 at an average price of $93.77, totaling about $27,006. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

Addus HomeCare insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares on June 22 at an average price of $93.77, totaling about $27,006. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged . Recent financial results: The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.62, beating analyst expectations of $1.52, while revenue rose 7.7% year over year to $363.5 million. Analysts now expect full-year earnings of 6.24 per share.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.62, beating analyst expectations of $1.52, while revenue rose 7.7% year over year to $363.5 million. Analysts now expect full-year earnings of 6.24 per share. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street’s overall view remains Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $131.00, though some firms have turned more cautious, including Barclays’ Underweight rating and lowered target of $92.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $27,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,160,668.67. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADUS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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