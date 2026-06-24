Stephen Paul Zadesky Sells 2,984 Shares of Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Stock

Key Points Aeva Technologies director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 2,984 shares on June 22 at an average price of $25.41, for a total of about $75,823.44. After the sale, he still held 92,898 shares worth roughly $2.36 million.

on June 22 at an average price of $25.41, for a total of about $75,823.44. After the sale, he still held 92,898 shares worth roughly $2.36 million. AEVA stock was down 6.8% in Wednesday trading, opening at $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and has traded between $8.83 and $38.80 over the past year.

in Wednesday trading, opening at $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and has traded between $8.83 and $38.80 over the past year. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33. Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and large investors holding about 62.92% of the stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 2,984 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $75,823.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,538.18. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 6.8%

AEVA opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.41. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,005 shares of the company's stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,448,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEVA. Wall Street Zen lowered Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Report on AEVA

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].