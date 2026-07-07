Nicholas Hawkins Sells 5,377 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Hawkins sold 5,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $208,520.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,010.16. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Arteris Price Performance

Arteris stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arteris from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arteris from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arteris from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Arteris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arteris during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Arteris by 33.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Arteris by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arteris by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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