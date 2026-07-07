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Realty Invest Transcontinental Buys 1,000 Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock

July 7, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors at $17.75 per share, adding to a position that now totals 3,460,847 shares.
  • The insider has made multiple recent purchases of IOR stock over the past month, with buys clustered around the $17.50 to $17.88 range, suggesting continued confidence in the company.
  • IOR shares opened at $18.44 and the company remains a small REIT with a market cap of about $75.05 million; it recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $1.38 million.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $17,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,454,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,286,998.90. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,300 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,244.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 352 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $6,283.20.
  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,653 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $29,357.28.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,517 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,017.77.
  • On Friday, June 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 91 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,592.50.
  • On Thursday, June 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,474 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $44,111.42.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 157 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $2,789.89.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance


Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $18.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.02.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Income Opportunity Realty Investors this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental disclosed multiple purchases of IOR shares over the past month, including several buy transactions around $17.50-$17.88 per share, signaling steady insider confidence in the company's valuation. SEC filing
  • Neutral Sentiment: The insider activity was modest in size relative to the shareholder’s overall position, so while the purchases are supportive, they are not a major near-term catalyst on their own. SEC filing

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust organized in October 2001 that focuses on owning, acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of grocery-anchored, multi-tenant retail shopping centers and strip retail centers designed to serve everyday consumer needs.

The REIT seeks out properties with solid cash flows and creditworthy anchor tenants, such as grocery and pharmacy operators, in small to mid-sized markets across the United States.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

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