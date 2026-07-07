Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Chairman Buys 9,500 Shares

Key Points Turbo Energy Chairman Enrique Selva Bellvis bought 9,500 shares on May 29 at an average price of $1.09, a transaction worth about $10,355.

bought 9,500 shares on May 29 at an average price of $1.09, a transaction worth about $10,355. After the purchase, Selva Bellvis directly owned 41,629,525 shares, and the filing showed only a small 0.02% increase in his position.

Turbo Energy recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $8.48 million, while analysts currently hold a Sell consensus rating on the stock.

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB - Get Free Report) Chairman Enrique Selva Bellvis purchased 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,355.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 41,629,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,376,182.25. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Turbo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TURB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 18,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Turbo Energy, S.A. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turbo Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Turbo Energy stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turbo Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Turbo Energy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TURB

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. It is also involved in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures.

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