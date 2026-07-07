Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Insider Purchases C$12,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Azimut Exploration insider Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares on July 6 for C$12,000 at C$0.60 per share. After the purchase, he owned 820,000 shares, worth about C$492,000.

Azimut Exploration insider Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares on July 6 for C$12,000 at C$0.60 per share. After the purchase, he owned 820,000 shares, worth about C$492,000. Recent buying trend: Rosset has been active in the stock recently, including purchases of 25,000 shares on June 24 and multiple buys in late May. These transactions suggest repeated insider accumulation.

Rosset has been active in the stock recently, including purchases of 25,000 shares on June 24 and multiple buys in late May. These transactions suggest repeated insider accumulation. Stock performance: AZM was unchanged at C$0.63 in midday trading, with trading volume below average. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of C$1.10 and near the lower end of its yearly range.

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 820,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$492,000. This represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Jonathan Rosset bought 25,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 5,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$7,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 35,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

AZM stock remained flat at C$0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 59,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

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