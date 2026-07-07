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MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Director Qi Chen Buys 6,419 Shares of Stock

July 7, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Qi Chen bought 6,419 shares of MOGU on July 1 at an average price of $1.97 per share, spending about $12,645.
  • After the transaction, Chen’s direct ownership rose to 917,587 shares, a 0.70% increase in his stake, according to an SEC filing.
  • MOGU stock was down to $1.74 in Tuesday trading, and analyst sentiment remains weak with Weiss Ratings reaffirming a sell (d-) rating.

MOGU Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:MOGU - Get Free Report) Director Qi Chen acquired 6,419 shares of MOGU stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $12,645.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 917,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,646.39. This represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MOGU Price Performance

MOGU stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,320. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. MOGU Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MOGU in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOGU

MOGU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


MOGU Inc operates a leading fashion-focused social commerce platform in China, offering a blend of community-driven content and e-commerce services. Through its flagship mobile applications and desktop site, the company connects young female consumers with a broad range of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and lifestyle products. By integrating user-generated content, live streaming, and interactive shopping features, MOGU aims to enhance the online purchasing experience beyond traditional retail channels.

The platform's core offering combines fashion discovery tools—such as trend reports, style guides and influencer posts—with direct purchasing options.

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