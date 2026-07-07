Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 44,838 Shares of Stock

Key Points Adaptive Biotechnologies insider Francis Lo sold 44,838 shares on July 2 at an average price of $22.59, for about $1.01 million. The sale was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and it reduced his stake by 16.27%.

on July 2 at an average price of $22.59, for about $1.01 million. The sale was part of a pre-arranged trading plan, and it reduced his stake by 16.27%. Lo also made several earlier sales in recent months, including 51,004 shares on July 1 , 39,741 shares on June 4, and 22,564 shares on April 8. Those transactions add to a pattern of ongoing insider selling.

, 39,741 shares on June 4, and 22,564 shares on April 8. Those transactions add to a pattern of ongoing insider selling. The stock has climbed near its 52-week high, opening at $21.50 versus a range of $9.96 to $22.80, while analysts remain broadly positive with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a $20.50 target price. The company also recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates on 35.1% year-over-year revenue growth.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) insider Francis Lo sold 44,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $1,012,890.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 230,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,806.67. The trade was a 16.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Francis Lo sold 51,004 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,145,039.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Francis Lo sold 39,741 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $695,070.09.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Francis Lo sold 22,564 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $340,039.48.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 91,683 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 605,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,927 shares of the company's stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 257,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company's stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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