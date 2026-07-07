Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) CEO Andrew Leaver Sells 9,893 Shares

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Leaver sold 9,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $249,303.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,371.60. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,397 shares of the company's stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arqit Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Arqit Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc is a UK‐based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-safe encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data from current and emerging cyber threats. The company's core technology leverages principles of quantum physics to generate and distribute encryption keys in a way that remains impervious to attacks, including those enabled by future quantum computers. Arqit's platform is designed to integrate with existing IT infrastructures without requiring hardware upgrades, offering end‐to‐end data protection for enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure providers.

The company's flagship QuantumCloud platform uses a patented key distribution architecture to deliver symmetrical keys to endpoints across distributed networks.

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